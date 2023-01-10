Power is out for more than 800 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

Power is out for more than 800 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

Power out for more than 1,000 residents in Falkland area

BC Hydro says the outage is due to a transmission circuit failure

Power is out for more than 1,000 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro’s outage map shows the power outage affects 859 customers north, south, east and west of Highway 97. Another 189 Westwold properties are without power. Over in Monte Lake and beyond, power is out for 285 customers.

The outage is due to a transmission circuit failure, according to BC Hydro.

Power went off at 10:15 a.m. Crews are currently on site to address the issue.

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

READ MORE: B.C.’s avalanche conditions highly risky, haven’t been seen in 2 decades

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

North Okanagan Regional Districtpower outages

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Next story
Salmon Arm food forest recognized nationally as healthy urban greenspace

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Salvation Army Lt. Joel Torrens and Keli Westgate of Lekker Land Design worked with the Shuswap Food Action Society to create a food forest on the Salvation Army property at 441 3rd St. SW. (File photo)
Salmon Arm food forest recognized nationally as healthy urban greenspace

Power is out for more than 800 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (BC Hydro image)
Power out for more than 1,000 residents in Falkland area

In this file photo, a volunteer outreach worker cleans up discarded needles from a homeless camp. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Children poked by needles in Vernon daycare playground

Join Vernon’s Sadok Dance Ensemble for Malanka, Ukrainian New Year’s Eve Dance Saturday, Jan. 14, at Vernon’s City Dance Studio on 29th Street. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Venue change as Vernon dance group to ring in Ukrainian New Year