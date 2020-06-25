Power out for more than 1,800 in Vernon

BC Hydro maintenance crews are responding to a power outage affecting 1,808 customers in Vernon.
The outage affects residents from downtown Vernon to Lake Country along Westside Road, south of Old Stamp Mill Road and north of Hebbert Road, according to BC Hydro.
Power has been out since 8 a.m. Thursday, June 24, and crews are expected to arrive at the scene by 9:35 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
A crew is heading to an outage impacting 1,808 customers in #VernonBC. They expect to arrive by 9:35 a.m. and will share updates here: https://t.co/jhrZXxAeNt pic.twitter.com/mikCySTvn5
