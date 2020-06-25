Power out for more than 1,800 in Vernon

BC Hydro crews are expected to arrive at the scene by 9:35 a.m.

Crews are heading to the site of a power outage affecting 1,808 customers in Vernon Thursday, June 25, 2020. (BC Hydro photo)

BC Hydro maintenance crews are responding to a power outage affecting 1,808 customers in Vernon.

The outage affects residents from downtown Vernon to Lake Country along Westside Road, south of Old Stamp Mill Road and north of Hebbert Road, according to BC Hydro.

Power has been out since 8 a.m. Thursday, June 24, and crews are expected to arrive at the scene by 9:35 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

A crew is heading to an outage impacting 1,808 customers in #VernonBC. They expect to arrive by 9:35 a.m. and will share updates here: https://t.co/jhrZXxAeNt pic.twitter.com/mikCySTvn5 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) June 25, 2020

READ MORE: Lost Okanagan camper found safe after three-day search

READ MORE: Driver in hospital after crashing vehicle into Vernon home

Brendan Shykora

power outages