Crews are heading to the site of a power outage affecting 1,808 customers in Vernon Thursday, June 25, 2020. (BC Hydro photo)

Power out for more than 1,800 in Vernon

BC Hydro crews are expected to arrive at the scene by 9:35 a.m.

BC Hydro maintenance crews are responding to a power outage affecting 1,808 customers in Vernon.

The outage affects residents from downtown Vernon to Lake Country along Westside Road, south of Old Stamp Mill Road and north of Hebbert Road, according to BC Hydro.

Power has been out since 8 a.m. Thursday, June 24, and crews are expected to arrive at the scene by 9:35 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

READ MORE: Lost Okanagan camper found safe after three-day search

READ MORE: Driver in hospital after crashing vehicle into Vernon home

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

power outages

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer
Next story
Canada’s proportion of COVID long-term care deaths double that of other countries: study

Just Posted

Power out for more than 1,800 in Vernon

BC Hydro crews are expected to arrive at the scene by 9:35 a.m.

Vernon has a long history of flooding

Museum photo from 1948 shows Swan Lake flood

India artist leaves legacy after Vernon visit cut short by COVID

Clay journals experiences transitioning from winter to spring, on exhibit

Coldstream defenceman warrants U17 camp call

Jace Weir, 16, of the Okanagan Rockets one of 113 players picked for Hockey Canada virtual camp

Vernon Winter Carnival elects new board chair

Erik Olesen replaces Deb White, who steps down after 10 years, the last five as chair

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen plans for Phase Three of reopening

Board chair urges visitors to respect provincial directives to slow spread of COVID-19

Morning Start: The most fireproof capital city in the world

Your morning start for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Vancouver Island aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

PHOTOS: Indigenous students celebrate graduation from schools throughout the region

Members of bands from the Secwépemc Nation excel

Okanagan cherries in jeopardy due to above-average rainfall

Okanagan farmer said some orchards are losing up to 70 per cent of crops

Canada’s proportion of COVID long-term care deaths double that of other countries: study

LTC residents made up 81 per cent of all reported COVID-19 deaths in the country

Feds clarify how CERB payments could be decreased in June to prevent overpayment

People collecting CERB will receive money again in July

Kettle Valley Steam Railway prepares to resume operations

Tourist train organizers planning for mid-July trains

Most Read