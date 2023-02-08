A power outage is affecting more than 1,900 properties from the south of Vernon to Lake Country Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

A power outage is affecting more than 1,900 properties from the south of Vernon to Lake Country Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

UPDATE: Power restored for more than 1,900 from south of Vernon to Lake Country

The power outage has been in effect since 12:45 p.m. Wednesday

Update: 2:45 p.m. Feb. 8

Power has been restored to more than 1,900 customers in the south end of Vernon and Lake Country, BC Hydro reports. Power was restored at 2:40 p.m.

……………………………………

Original:

Power has been knocked out for more than 1,900 customers from the south of Vernon to Lake Country Wednesday.

According to BC Hydro, the power outage south of Old Stamp Mill Road and north of Hebbert Road affects 1,944 customers. Power has been off since 12:45 p.m. Feb. 8.

The outage affects properties along Commonage Road and Carrs Landing Road up to Okanagan Centre Road East, as well as Highway 97, Predator Ridge and Okanagan College’s Vernon campus.

BC Hydro says crews are on their way to the site. Their estimated time of arrival was 2 p.m., but as of 2:30 p.m. crews have not yet arrived.

There is also another outage affecting 40 customers in the 100 block of Kalamalka Lake Road in Vernon. Power has been off since 12:49 p.m. and crews are on their way to the scene.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed

READ MORE: Mill closures threaten to punch holes in the fabric of rural B.C. towns

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

power outagesVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed due to risk of landslide
Next story
Mill closures threaten to punch holes in the fabric of rural B.C. towns

Just Posted

In much of British Columbia, the snow measurements as of Feb. 1 are significantly below normal. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
February snow measurements below normal for much of B.C.

Human remains discovered near Vernon Jan. 25 have been identified as those of missing Kelowna man Dillon Angle, 32. (File photo)
Remains found near Vernon are those of missing Kelowna man

A power outage is affecting more than 1,900 properties from the south of Vernon to Lake Country Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (BC Hydro image)
UPDATE: Power restored for more than 1,900 from south of Vernon to Lake Country

The North Okanagan Knights prevailed over the Summerland Steam 4-2 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Tuesday night, Feb. 7, 2023. (North Okanagan Knights/Twitter)
North Okanagan Knights top Summerland Steam for 5th straight win

Pop-up banner image