UPDATE: Power restored for more than 1,900 from south of Vernon to Lake Country

The power outage has been in effect since 12:45 p.m. Wednesday

A power outage is affecting more than 1,900 properties from the south of Vernon to Lake Country Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

Update: 2:45 p.m. Feb. 8

Power has been restored to more than 1,900 customers in the south end of Vernon and Lake Country, BC Hydro reports. Power was restored at 2:40 p.m.

……………………………………

Original:

Power has been knocked out for more than 1,900 customers from the south of Vernon to Lake Country Wednesday.

According to BC Hydro, the power outage south of Old Stamp Mill Road and north of Hebbert Road affects 1,944 customers. Power has been off since 12:45 p.m. Feb. 8.

The outage affects properties along Commonage Road and Carrs Landing Road up to Okanagan Centre Road East, as well as Highway 97, Predator Ridge and Okanagan College’s Vernon campus.

BC Hydro says crews are on their way to the site. Their estimated time of arrival was 2 p.m., but as of 2:30 p.m. crews have not yet arrived.

There is also another outage affecting 40 customers in the 100 block of Kalamalka Lake Road in Vernon. Power has been off since 12:49 p.m. and crews are on their way to the scene.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed

READ MORE: Mill closures threaten to punch holes in the fabric of rural B.C. towns

Brendan Shykora

power outagesVernon