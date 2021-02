BC Hydro investigating cause that has left thousands without power since 11:30 a.m.

An outage has left thousands without power since 11:30 a.m. this morning.

An estimated 3,489 homes in Coldstream, Lake Country, Spallumcheen and Vernon have no power.

BC Hydro is investigating the cause, which is impacting residents around the north end of Okanagan Lake, including Fintry.

Check back for updates.

