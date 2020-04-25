Power out for North Okanagan residents

More than 4,000 BC Hydro customers in the region are without power as of 4 p.m. Saturday

Thousands of residents are without power Saturday afternoon as a storm brews in the Vernon area.

A total of 875 BC Hydro customers have lost power in Lavington, east of Highway 6 and west of Horner Road, since 3:30 p.m. Crews have been assigned and the cause is under investigation.

Another 1916 customers are without power in the Lumby and Shuswap Falls area, east of Headgates Road, northwest of Highway 6 and south of Albers Road.

Vernon customers have been affected in the 6900 to 7400 block of Dixon Dam Road and the 7300 block of Deer Park Drive. As of 3:17 p.m., 65 customers have lost power in the area.

In Cherryville 1,270 customers are in a blackout south of Albers Road. Crews have been assigned and the cause is under investigation.

