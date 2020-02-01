Power out for North Okanagan residents

Residents in the North Okanagan are without power this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Photo: BCHydro)

Power outages have affected residents throughout the North Okagan since Saturday morning.

At approximately 11 a.m. Saturday, 214 Cherryville residents lost power east of Richlands Road and south of Old Northfork Road due to a fallen tree that brought down BCHydro wires. Crews are reportedly en route.

A handful of smaller areas in the community have also been affected.

In Lumby 88 BCHydro customers have been without power since 10:49 a.m., north of Miller Street and south of Maple Street. The outage is currently under investigation.

Another 201 residents between Enderby and Armstrong (east of Hullcar Road) have been without power since 11:52 a.m. due to a fallen tree. Crews are on route and expect to be at the scene at 1 p.m.

In Armstrong another outage has powered down 32 customers from the 3400 block of Adair Street to the 3300 block of Park Drive since 11:16 a.m.

