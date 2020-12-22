Heavy snowfall event cuts power for thousands in the Vernon region from Lake Country to Spallumcheen, BC Hydro said Dec. 22, 2020. (BC Hydro Outage Map)

Power out for thousands around Vernon, Lake Country

Snowfall event knocks power in region: BC Hydro

Thousands around Vernon are in the dark three days before Christmas following a winter storm.

BC Hydro crews are investigating an outage affecting 1,822 customers south between Old Stamp Mill Road and Hebbert Road. This includes homes around Lake Country’s Pixie Beach through Coldstream up to Vernon’s boundary. Power was cut around 5:34 a.m., according to the utility.

Meanwhile, several outages have been reported throughout town affecting an estimated total of 2,684 customers. Another 1,114 customers are in the dark in Spallumcheen.

BC Hydro says heavy snowfall in the Vernon area caused the widespread outages in the area and crews are working to restore power to those affected.

To see a comprehensive list of outages reported and status of crews, visit bchydro.com.

