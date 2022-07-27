Planned power outage for the north side of Chilliwack set for midnight to 6 a.m. on June 10, 2022. (BC Hydro)

UPDATE: Power restored for thousands in Vernon

Faulty substation during heat wave caused outage

Lights are back on for most of the city.

More than 16,000 properties were without power Wednesday evening according to BC Hydro outage map.

The cause is believed to be due to a faulty substation.

Meanwhile temperatures remain hot and many were without air conditioning to cool off.

The Morning Star press is also out of power, meaning the paper will be late getting to doorsteps depending on when crews can restore the outage.

Power was out since 7 p.m. but a crew restored the situation quickly for most residents.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
