Power out in large part of Vernon

Power went down around 4:30 p.m. in the middle of the city

Power is out to a great chunk of Vernon Monday afternoon. (Hydro website photo)

Power has been knocked out to a good portion of the City of Vernon.

BC Hydro states on its website that at least 2,400 customers have been without power since around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Accoring to the Hydro site, power is out south of 37th Avenue, north of Highway 6 , west of Bodwell Road, east of 27th Ave., as well the 1800 block of 53rd AVenue, the 3900 block of 27th Avenue and the 4000 blocks of 30th and 32nd Avenues.

Crews have been assigned to each case.



