UPDATED: Power has returned in parts of Greater Vernon

Crews restore power to more than 5,000 customers after noon-hour outage

Power has been restored to more than 5,000 BC Hydro customers in Greater Vernon after a two-hour unplanned outage Sunday. (BC Hydro - Google Maps)

UPDATED 2:15 p.m. SUNDAY: Power has been restored to the affected areas after about two hours of it being down.

ORIGINAL

BC Hydro crews continue to work on restoring power to parts of Greater Vernon.

Power went out at 12:11 p.m., affecting 2,538 customers in an area listed on the BC Hydro outage page as west of Silver Star Road, south of Highway 97 and north of 14th Avenue, and another 2,688 customers west of Lynx Drive, east of Old Kamloops Road and north of Pottery Road.

There is no cause listed for either outage.