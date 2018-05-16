Power out in rural Lumby

Tree down across Creighton Valley Road

Power has been knocked out for more than 100 residents near Lumby.

A tree came down across BC Hydro lines Wednesday morning. Power is out for 121 homes west of Creighton Valley Road and south Bear Valley Road.

Crews are on scene addressing the situation power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.

The tree is down, and blocking Creighton Valley Road, approximately three kilometres from the Lumby end.

Therefore anyone needing to access the area should come in the Cherryville end of Creighton Valley Road.

