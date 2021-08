Power is currently out to more than 2,500 BC Hydro customers in the Vernon area. The outage, under investigation, happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. (bchydro.com)

B.C. Hydro crews are en route to fix a North Okanagan power outage.

More than 2,500 customers west of Silver Star Road, south of Highway 97, and north of 14th Avenue have been without power since shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

The Hydro website shows crews are “on their way” and expected to arrive on-scene at 3:50 p.m.

The outage cause is listed as under investigation.

READ MORE: Power temporarily out at Vernon wildfire evacuation centre



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydro