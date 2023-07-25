UPDATE: Power outage affects thousands of Westside residents in Okanagan

The power outage affects residents north of Killiney Beach, to the south of Caesars on Westside Road. (Maps Photo) Nearly 800 residents at Head of the Lake are without power, while more than 1,300 further down Westside Road were left in the dark after Monday’s storm. (BC Hydro power outage map)

Last night’s storm has caused over 2,000 people to be without power.

An estimated 1,378 residents living in Killiney Beach, to south of Caesars, past Fintry have been without power since 10 p.m. Monday, July 24 due to a tree down on power lnes.

Crews are on site and power is estimated to be restored by 5 p.m.

Another 794 Spallumcheen residents around Head of the Lake were also in the dark all night due to a pole down. The outage, which was in place since 2 a.m., was restored shortly after 3 p.m.

Up to date information can be found at bchydro.com/power-outages.

READ MORE: Bonfire fuels $1,150 fine for Vernon man

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

North Okanagan Regional Districtpower outagesStorm