UPDATE: Power outage affects thousands of Westside residents in Okanagan

Last night’s storm has caused over 2,000 people to be without power.
An estimated 1,378 residents living in Killiney Beach, to south of Caesars, past Fintry have been without power since 10 p.m. Monday, July 24 due to a tree down on power lnes.
Crews are on site and power is estimated to be restored by 5 p.m.
Another 794 Spallumcheen residents around Head of the Lake were also in the dark all night due to a pole down. The outage, which was in place since 2 a.m., was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
Up to date information can be found at bchydro.com/power-outages.
