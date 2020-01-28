The Village at Big White, webcam

Power outage at Big White

It’s unknown why the power went out Tuesday afternoon

Big White currently is experiencing the big dark, after a power outage on Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the outage isn’t known but FortisBC is on scene at the resort.

Just over 1,000 customers are affected on the mountain including in areas of The Village, Happy Valley, Lara’s Gondola, Plaza Chair, and Black Forest.

The outage was reported about 2 p.m.

Night skiing has been canceled for Tuesday.

Power is reportedly to be restored for 4 p.m.

