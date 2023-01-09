A power outage has closed Baldy Mountain Resort on Monday. (Baldy Mountain Facebook)

A power outage has closed Baldy Mountain Resort on Monday. (Baldy Mountain Facebook)

Power outage causes Baldy Mountain to close

Chairlifts can’t spin without power and guest service has no power as well

Baldy Mountain Resort will be closed Monday, Jan. 9, after power outages throughout the ski hill.

As of 9:15 a.m., there was no power at the resort or chairlifts but the lodge will stay open until 1 p.m. The chairlifts were unable to spin, said Baldy on their Facebook page.

Fortis was expected to arrive to diagnose what the issue is.

According to Baldy’s Facebook page, a spark off their staff accommodations’ transformer took place Monday morning. It’s not known if that is the problem.

Baldy has had a great ski season with around 200 centimetres on the mountain since November, they report.

READ MORE: Apex Mountain gets fire insurance rating

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

skiing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kootenay’s Arrow Lakes dip to water levels usually seen only once a decade
Next story
Sanding crews battle slick Vernon roads

Just Posted

Jan. 9 crash.
Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls several times north of Vernon

An AIM Roads plow truck tends to Pleasant Valley Road Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Sanding crews battle slick Vernon roads

Eli Vandevoort
UPDATE: Police locate missing man last seen in Enderby

The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack cheerleading team is heading to the 2023 World Cup Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida Jan. 13-15. Team member Emily Berg is from Salmon Arm, Sneha Suniara is from Vernon and coach Meaghan Blakely is from Armstrong. (Contributed)
Shuswap, North Okanagan athletes take their cheers to World Cup championships