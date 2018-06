With the construction of Kal Tire Place North moving forward, the requirement to connect to permanent power has become a reality.

As a result, there will be a scheduled power outage at Kal Tire Place on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Electricians will turn off the main power feed to Kal Tire Place for a period of time to install and connect a breaker that will service the new facility. While the generator will run and supply some lighting, not all amenities or equipment will be operational.