Power out for thousands throughout Kelowna following car accident

More than 13,000 residents in Kelowna don’t have power after a car hit a power pole earlier this afternoon.
According to Fortis BC, a large area in Kelowna South and a large area in Rutland are in the dark. There is no estimated time for when the power will be restored.
The single-vehicle accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along Springfield Drive near Durnin Road, across from the Mission Creek Towers.
An elderly woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
READ MORE: Traffic being rerouted around Springfield Road after vehicle hits power pole in Kelowna
More to come.