A vehicle struck a power pole on Springfield Road around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Dan Taylor)

Power out for thousands throughout Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened this afternoon after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

More than 13,000 residents in Kelowna don’t have power after a car hit a power pole earlier this afternoon.

According to Fortis BC, a large area in Kelowna South and a large area in Rutland are in the dark. There is no estimated time for when the power will be restored.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along Springfield Drive near Durnin Road, across from the Mission Creek Towers.

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

READ MORE: Traffic being rerouted around Springfield Road after vehicle hits power pole in Kelowna

More to come.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Senior couple escapes duplex fire in Lumby
Next story
Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

Just Posted

Vernon club looking for newcomers

Newcomers Club to host range of events and activities

All aboard the shoelace express this October: City of Vernon

City challenges residents to participate in International Walk and Wheel to School Month

Vernon observes Orange Shirt Day

7th annual Orange Shirt Day honours residential school survivors

Emergency services host Lumby food bank drive

Residents asked to donate non-perishable items or leave in driveway to be picked up Tuesday night

Go to clown college with Kalamalka Caring Klowns

Pennywise and Harley Quinns need not apply

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Power out throughout Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened this afternoon after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Driver wanted in Penticton flees scene of serious rollover

32-year-old driver hid in brush after female passenger airlifted to hospital

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder has his case moved to Supreme Court

A judicial case manager will decide when the next court date will be set

Most Read