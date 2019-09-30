Power out for thousands throughout Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened this afternoon after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

A vehicle struck a power pole on Springfield Road around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Dan Taylor)

More than 13,000 residents in Kelowna don’t have power after a car hit a power pole earlier this afternoon.

According to Fortis BC, a large area in Kelowna South and a large area in Rutland are in the dark. There is no estimated time for when the power will be restored.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along Springfield Drive near Durnin Road, across from the Mission Creek Towers.

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division