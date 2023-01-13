Power outage leads to boil water notice in Grindrod, again

It’s the second time in roughly 2 weeks that a boil water notice has been issued in Grindrod

A map showing the area under a precautionary boil water advisory for the Grindrod Water Utility as of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (RDNO photo)

For the second time in roughly two weeks, a power outage has led to a precautionary boil water notice in Grindrod.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) and Interior Health issued the notice to customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) on Friday, Jan. 13.

The boil water notice is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe. While water service is being restored, customers may experience some turbidity, which is normal. They can run cold water in their bathtub and other taps and applicances until the water runs clear.

A power outage caused a loss of water, triggering the boil water notice.

A power outage or other event causing a loss of water can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes, increasing the risk of back siphonage. THe RDNO is required to issue a boil water notice and complete water sampling to ensure the continued safety of the water system.

The level of service and treatment via clarification, filtration, and chlorination provided by the RDNO has been maintained. This precautionary measure is based on the American Water Works Association standards.

All GRW customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

