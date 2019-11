Power is out for more than 1,500 North Okanagan residents.

BC Hydro crews are on site and investigating the outage off Westside Road near Vernon.

The outage was first reported at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

A total of 1,536 customer are affected.

Further updates will be posted as they become available.

READ MORE: Water back on for Vernon residents

READ MORE: Two-month water advisory issued for all Vernon residents

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.