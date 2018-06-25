Power outage limits rural Enderby water

Customers on Mabel Lake water utility on a mandatory reduction of water use

Power loss has created water challenges for some rural Enderby residents.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is issuing a mandatory reduction of water use to basic needs for customers on the Mabel Lake Water utility. The power outage experienced at Mabel Lake is impacting the ability to provide water to all customers.

The power outage is due to downed power lines from high winds experienced on Monday.

See related: Storm knocks out power

“Because of power loss the water reservoirs are not being filled and are emptying rapidly,” said James De Pfyffer, manager of small water utilities.

BC Hydro has been contacted, but in the interim RDNO requests customers to reduce their water use to ensure water is not lost completely. Water haulers are being contacted to provide some water to the reservoirs.

There is no estimate of when this situation can be resolved.

“There are approximately 330 properties at Mabel Lake in the community of Kingfisher, 35 km east of Enderby, affected by this announcement,” said Pfyffer.

RDNO recommends that all customers in the affected area drink bottled water or a safe alternative or water previously boiled.

See related: Mabel Lake water notice downgraded

Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

– drinking

– preparing any foods

– washing fruits and vegetables

– making beverages or ice

– brushing teeth

– preparing infant formula

“Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs and on our website,” said de Pfyffer.

For more information, visit www.rdno.ca.

Power outage limits rural Enderby water

