Power outage puts Grindrod on boil water notice

Due to a power outage, customers receiving water from the Grindrod Water Utility are under a precautionary boil water notice as of Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (File photo)

Grindrod Water Utility customers are under a precautionary boil water notice effective Thursday, Nov. 24.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) and Interior Health announced the notice Thursday afternoon, saying that a power outage was the cause.

The notice is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe. When water service is restored, people may experience some turbidity, which is normal. People are advised to run cold water in their bathtubs and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear.

The power outage caused a loss of water, says the RDNO. Power outages or other events causing loss of water can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes, increasing the risk of back siphonage. The RDNO is required to issue a boil water notice and complete water sampling to ensure the safety of the water system.

The precautionary measure is based on the American Water Works Association standards.

All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

