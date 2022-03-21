Prank calls on the rise in Trail; RCMP call for removal of payphone

A stolen SUV, an arrest and flight-by-foot, plus another bogus 911 call

From a stolen car to an unrelated arrest and a later flight-by-foot, to another bogus 911 alert, Trail RCMP officers had their hands full responding to calls for service this past week.

The afternoon of March 12, police responded to a 911 call made from a pay phone inside the Trail Memorial Centre. An officer attended and discovered that a group of young children may have made the prank 911 call as there was no emergency. Trail RCMP have requested removal of the pay phone as prank calls to 911 have become a common occurrence from this locale.

“When you call 911, the RCMP officer responds with priority to the scene of the alleged emergency,” Sgt. Wicentowich explains. “This puts the officer and public at risk when responding to the location and prevents the police from attending real emergencies.”

He asks parents to talk with their young children about the importance of 911, and that it could be considered breaking the law if it is done as a prank.

“We’d rather our youth help the police by being responsible with 911 and only call 911 if it is an actual emergency.”

Theft of vehicle

In the early hours of March 11, Trail police received a report that an unknown person stole a black 2012 Toyota 4Runner from a residence in the 300 block of Murray Drive, in Warfield. The suspect likely used a key to steal the mid-size SUV, bearing BC licence plate 079RMV.

Anyone who spots this vehicle is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator and report its whereabouts. Do not attempt to intervene as police warn the risk to personal safety would be high.

“Please lock your vehicles and keep your keys in a safe and hidden location to help prevent auto theft,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advises.

Man arrested

Shortly after 1 p.m. on March 12 in downtown Trail, police arrested a 34-year-old local man on an outstanding warrant. The Trail man allegedly breached his probation.

While in police custody, the man required medical attention and was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

The man attempted an escape from the hospital while under medical supervision; however, he was captured by an awaiting officer before he could leave hospital grounds.

Trail RCMP will be forwarding one charge of escaping lawful custody to Crown counsel for review.

