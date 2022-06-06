File photo

Pre-constructed modular homes to support Vernon’s homeless

A building run by Turning Points Collaborative Society will open up 51 self-contained units

Vernon will soon get 51 new safe and secure homes for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The four-storey modular building at 2307-43rd Street will include three, one-bedroom units for couples and five accessible units for people living with a disability.

Units will be outfitted with a kitchenette and private washroom. The building will include a commercial kitchen, laundry facilities, and storage space.

“The importance of safe, secure housing for people experiencing homelessness cannot be overstated,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “I’m really happy to see construction begin on this project. When people without homes are provided a place to call their own with personalized supports to help them succeed, our whole community benefits.”

The building will be operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society and will support residents with services like life-skills training, mental health resources, counselling, and employment assistance.

“We have been eagerly anticipating getting this project underway since it was originally announced in 2019,” said Randene Wejr, executive director, Turning Points Collaborative Society. “The need is greater than ever in Vernon, and we are thrilled to see this historic property continue its legacy of providing supportive housing for our community.”

Construction of the development will see already-constructed modular homes brought out of storage from Penticton and transported for assembly in Vernon.

As part of the provincial government’s 10-year housing plan, B.C. Housing is providing approximately $15.9 million through the Supportive Housing Fund for the project, as well as an annual operating subsidy of about $1.1 million.

Turning Points is also receiving a one-time startup grant of $100,000.

Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2023.

