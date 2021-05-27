Pre-flight COVID-19 screening available at Kelowna International Airport

International travellers requiring a negative test can get tested, for a price, at YLW

Pre-flight COVID-19 screening is now publicly available for departing international passengers at Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

Passengers who don’t have symptoms of the virus but require a negative test prior to an international flight can book a test at the clinic, operated by WhiteCap RSC, set up at the south end of the airport’s terminal building. The tests will come at a cost of $240 for a polymerase chain reaction test, with results available within 48 hours, and $120 for a rapid antigen test which will show results within 30 minutes.

“We have seen a tremendous commitment from airlines to return air service to our region. Ensuring we can keep those who are travelling for essential reasons safe by offering COVID-19 testing is an important step in the safe return to air travel and in our regional economic recovery,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.

Testing will be available to all travellers heading to international destinations. Pre-booking is required.

Those who get tested will still need to adhere to safety measures, including health screening questions and a temperature check at airport security.

“Safety has been, and continues to be, at the at the forefront of YLW’s airport operations since the outset of the pandemic,” the airport stated in a news release. “YLW sees asymptomatic COVID-19 testing as a positive additional measure to support safe air travel.”

In March, YLW began offering tests to LNG Canada project workers heading from YLW to the Northwest Regional Airport in Terrace.

To book an appointment visit whitecapcovidtesting.com or call 604-966-3777. The testing facility operates from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

