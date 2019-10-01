Pre-order breakfast bag part of annual Vernon event

Orders of $20 or more can be made online for Thursday’s United Way Drive Thru Breakfast in Vernon

There’s a new twist to the popular United Way Drive Thru Breakfast Thursday morning in Vernon.

You can pre-order your breakfast bag online for the 18th annual North Okanagan event that runs from 6-9 a.m. at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel parking lot.

“Pre-orders of $20 and additional donations will be gratefully accepted at NorthOkDriveThru.com,” said Tracy Williamson, community engagement manager, United Way SIBC – North Okanagan region. “Save time, park and walk-in by pre-ordering no later than Wednesday.”

The United Way Southern Interior B.C. United Way invites all to the 18th annual drive thru breakfast that raises money for United Way programs.

This year’s event will feature another exciting experience for guests with handouts, Tim Hortons coffee and 900 bags packed with donated food, coupons and fantastic grand prizes hidden in the bags.

“The goal this year is to meet or beat last year’s fundraising total of over $12,000,” Williamson said. “All donations stay local and support close to 20 local charities and other local initiatives that serve the needs of vulnerable children, youth, families and seniors in our community.”

The drive-thru experience includes a multitude of handouts, a breakfast bag, special offers and grand prizes.

Handouts: Grocery bag from Save-On-Foods, water from Coca Cola, coffee from Tim Hortons, Cobs Bread’s fresh-baked scone with free loaf coupon, Sun Rype treats, dog biscuits for furry friends, window washing and more.

There will be 900 goody bags stuffed with donated fresh food and special offers including:

Free Egg McMuffin from McDonald’s;

Free French Fries or Regular Rootbeer from A&W;

$5 off at Browns Social House;

Free dog cookie – Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply

There will also be grand prizes from generous local businesses that will be randomly placed in the bags. Guests have a chance to win:

Predator Ridge “Spring Fling” Package – two nights in a one-bedroom suite, one round of golf for two people, one Day “Rail Trail” outing for two people – Value of $1,100;

Weekend getaway at Prestige Oceanfront Resort – two-night stay;

One-night stay at Prestige Vernon Lodge with $50 restaurant credit ;

Revelstoke Mountain Resort – two winter lift passes and two summer pipe passes;

$75 in Globe and Blarneystone Bucks (Big White Ski Resort);

Vernon Vipers – Game Tickets.

Speaking of the Vipers, they will be among the community volunteers helping out at the drive-thru, along with Queen Silver Star and Princess, and current candidates, RCMP, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and local community champions.

The average value and donation recommended is $20.

Follow along on social media at #NorthOKDriveThru #locallove @unitedwaysibc.

Sponsors and contributors of this event include:

Bag sponsor and donor: Vantage One Credit Union;

Corporate donations and sponsors: Cobs Bread, Nature’s Fare Markets;

Media sponsors: Vernon Morning Star, EZ Rock and Sun FM, Global Okanagan, Castanet;

For more info and complete list of in-kind contributors, visit:

https://unitedwaysibc.com/event/north-okanagan-drive-thru-breakfast/

