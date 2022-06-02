In June 2021, Anthony Graham (left) was charged with first degree murder along with Wade Cudmore (right) in the killings of the Fryer brothers whose bodies were found in Naramata a month prior on May 10. Graham has been at large since the murders. (RCMP handouts)

In June 2021, Anthony Graham (left) was charged with first degree murder along with Wade Cudmore (right) in the killings of the Fryer brothers whose bodies were found in Naramata a month prior on May 10. Graham has been at large since the murders. (RCMP handouts)

Pre-trial conference for Penticton man charged in murder of Kamloops brothers

Four days in September set aside for the pre-trial for Wade Cudmore

Four days have been set aside for the pre-trial conference of Penticton’s Wade Cudmore who is charged with the first degree murder of two brothers found dead in Naramata last May.

Sept. 26 is the start date for the pre-trial which will look at the evidence in the case to see if it can go to trial.

Cudmore along with 35-year-old Anthony Graham was charged on June 18, 2021 in relation to the deaths of Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer.

The Fryer brothers were discovered dead on May 10, 2021 on a remote logging road in Naramata.

READ MORE: 2 men charged in double homicide

Cudmore is the son of Naramata hairdresser Kathy Richardson, who was found murdered in her home one month later on June 9. There have been no arrests or information about Richardson’s murder since she was found by police.

It was in June that Cudmore was arrested.

RCMP continue to search for Graham who remains at large and was the subject of a missing person release by Prince George RCMP who failed to mention that he was wanted for two murders in Penticton.

READ MORE: RCMP ask for help finding missing man, don’t mention he’s wanted in a Penticton double murder

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
UBC Okanagan students save classmate’s life
Next story
Musicians raise $104K for Princeton flood relief at 12-hour Legion event

Just Posted

Vernon Tigers netminder Stu Ford makes a save in-close on Armstrong’s Kyle Versteeg during the Shamrocks’ 17-4 romp over the home team in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League action Thursday, June 2, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Armstrong Shamrocks tame Vernon Tigers

Jonathan Malo, the North Okanagan’s new medical health officer with Interior Health, takes part in Naloxone training at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby May 30. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Enderby’s overdose crisis calls for “gentler ways”

The City of Vernon encourages residents living along its three major creeks to be diligent with regards to protecting property as the spring freshet is underway. Rain and warm temps which will melt the snow at higher levels are in the weekend forecast. (File photo)
City asks Vernon residents to use caution as spring freshet begins

Gas hit the listed price of $2.19.9 at one Vernon service station on 25th Avenue at 43rd Street Thursday, June 2. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9