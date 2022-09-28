Boil water notice has been issued on Monday, Dec. 13 in regards to construction work relating to the water twinning project being undertaken by TwinCon Enterprises Ltd.

Precautionary boil water notice for Grindrod

Interior Health and regional district order in effect due to poor test results

The Regional District of North Okanagan, in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) they are on a precautionary boil water notice as of Sept. 28.

The notice is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

All customers who receive water from GRW are on notice due to poor water quality test results in the water distribution system. Water samples have shown total coliform bacteria counts within the distribution system and therefore GRW is advising customers to exercise caution when consuming the water.

All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

Customers will be notified of any updates at rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan.

