Precautionary boil water notice issued for Grindrod

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for customers of the Grindrod Water Utility. (Photo courtesy Holger Shue/Pixabay)

A precautionary boil water notice (BWN) has been issued for customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW).

The notice was issued Wednesday, Dec. 28, by the Regional District of North Okanagan in conjunction with Interior Health. A power outage caused a loss of water, and that’s the reason for the notice, which is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

While water service to customers is being restored, you may experience some turbidity, which is normal. Run the cold water in your bathtub and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear.

A power outage or other event causing loss of water to customers can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage.

The RDNO is required to issue a BWN and complete water sampling to ensure the continued safety of the water system. The level of service and treatment via clarification, filtration, and chlorination provided by the RDNO has been maintained. This precautionary measure is based on the American Water Works Association (AWWA) standards.

All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictWater