Precautionary Grindrod boil water notice rescinded

Just in time for the weekend.
The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises that the Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued on Aug. 18 to customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility has been rescinded.
All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system.
