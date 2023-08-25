Precautionary Grindrod boil water notice rescinded

Bacterial testing results, drinking water levels back to acceptable standards as of Friday, Aug. 25

A precautionary boil water notice for customers on the Grindrod Water Utility has been rescinded, effective Friday, Aug. 25. (Pixabay photo)

Just in time for the weekend.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises that the Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued on Aug. 18 to customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility has been rescinded.

All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system.

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan.

