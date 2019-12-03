Precautionary water quality notice removed for Vernon customers

RDNO rescinds precautionary notice but the water source change is still in place

The precautionary water quality notice in effect for all Greater Vernon Water customers has been rescinded by the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The water is once again being treated by both the UV Facility and Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant.

The precautionary water quality notice was first implemented for Duteau customers on Nov. 1. This was extended to all Greater Vernon Water customers on Nov. 20, 2019.

READ MORE: Precautionary water quality notice on for Duteau customers

READ MORE: Highway re-opens after police incident near Falkland

Currently, all GVW customers are getting water from Duteau Creek water source as water was shutoff at the Kal Lake Pump House while a planned project is underway.

Duteau Creek water is softer than Kalamalka Lake water, which may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums, the RDNO said in a statement.

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.