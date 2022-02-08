Heather Barker, 37, died in hospital after she was found unresponsive in a Vernon home in March 2018. (File photo)

Preliminary inquiry set for former Vernon pharmacist charged with manslaughter

Shaun Ross Wiebe is charged in relation to the death of Heather Barker in 2018

A preliminary inquiry has been scheduled for a former Vernon pharmacy owner charged with manslaughter.

Shaun Ross Wiebe is charged in the death of Heather Barker in 2018. Wiebe is now set to appear for a preliminary inquiry beginning Aug. 22.

Barker, originally from Langley, was found unresponsive at a home at The Rise in March 2018. She died in hospital the following day.

Wiebe, the former owner of Wiebe’s Pharmacy in the Discovery Plaza on 35th Street, elected to be tried by a judge alone (no jury) in November 2021.

Wiebe was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm stemming from an incident in February 2018.

The charges against Wiebe have yet to be proven in court.

