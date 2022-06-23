Preliminary inquiry set for Shuswap man charged with murder of Ashley Simpson

Inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial

A further date has been set in the legal proceedings for Derek Lee Matthew Favell who stands charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson.

A date has been scheduled in October 2022 for a preliminary inquiry. Such an inquiry determines if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Four days, Oct. 17-20, have been set aside in the Salmon Arm Law Courts.

A court ban prohibits publication of the proceedings of a preliminary inquiry until after a trial is concluded – if a trial proceeds.

Favell, 39, is the former boyfriend of Ashley Simpson. She was last seen on April 27, 2016 near Salmon Arm. She was 32. Her remains were found more than five years later on Nov. 26, 2021.

