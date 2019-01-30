Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to cabinet members in Edmonton on Monday December 3, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta to ease oil production cuts

Alberta is allowing increased production in February and March by 75,000 barrels per day

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the province is easing mandatory oil production cuts as the value of oil increases.

Last month, the province ordered production of raw crude oil and bitumen to be reduced by 325,000 barrels per day to deal with low prices.

Notley says Alberta is allowing increased production in February and March by 75,000 barrels per day.

Notley says the December decision has helped draw storage levels of oil down.

READ MORE: Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds, Notley says

The premier says Alberta is not out of the woods yet, but the temporary production cut is working.

The Canadian Press

