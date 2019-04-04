Prescribed burn schedule for foothills area

Vernon Fire Rescue Services in conjunction with BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue Services, the BC Wildfire Service and professional consultants will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Foothills area with the goal of reducing the risk of wildfire by burning off fine fuels that have accumulated.
Reducing the amount of wood debris and other combustible materials in grassland and urban wildfire interface areas helps slow the spread of wildfires.
This event will take place over the course of one day, sometime between April 9 and 18, dependent on favourable conditions.
“The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions,” said Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief Dave Lind. “It will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation and low to moderate fire intensity.”
Firefighters will be going door to door in the Foothills area to deliver informational flyers and to answer questions. Watch for the flyer delivered to your home in the Foothills.
An information session for residents of Foothills will be held April 8, from 7 – 9 p.m. at Grace Bible Church of Vernon, 5661 Silver Star Road. Residents of Foothills who have questions are encouraged to attend the information session or call 250-542-5361 and press 1.
Safety is the number one concern and fire crews and equipment will be on scene for the burn and to mop up.
