Prescribed burns set for Lumby region

Burns to take place at South Fork and Satellite Hill, weather depending, between April 30 and May 14

The Ministry of Forests has announced a pair of controlled burns are set for the Lumby area between April 30 and May 14. (Black Press file photo)

Restoring ecosystems is the goal behind two local prescribed burns in the Satellite Hill and South Fork areas.

The burns, to be carried out by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, are scheduled to take place between April 30 and May 14. The exact timing will be dependent on weather and site conditions.

Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable, and will allow for low-intensity to moderate-intensity fire, and quick smoke dissipation.

* Satellite Hill: 62 hectares, south of Highway 6 about six kilometres south of Lumby, in the Harris Creek area;

* South Fork: 17 hectares, east of Highway 6 about 63 kilometres east of Lumby;

Crews will control and monitor these burns at all times. Smoke may be visible from Lumby and other nearby communities when the fires are ignited, and for several days afterward.

Historically, the grasslands and open forests in the Okanagan were renewed through frequent, low-intensity ground fires. Such fires prevented tree encroachment, rejuvenated understory plants and maintained more open grasslands and open forests with large trees. The reintroduction of managed, low-intensity ground fires to these grasslands and open forests is intended to restore and maintain vegetation native to these areas.

In addition to ecosystem restoration, prescribed burns such as these help reduce the risk of extreme wildfire behaviour by removing accumulations of combustible materials from the landscape.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

