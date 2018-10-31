Press delay results in late Vernon paper

Morning Star will be late arriving at residences and businesses due to overnight technical issues

Black Press employees at the Vernon press work feverishly to put together papers Wednesday morning following overnight issues. The Wednesday Morning Star will be a bit late getting to your door or paper box.

Your Wednesday Morning Star paper may be a tad late.

Press issues overnight have resulted in a delay on the paper being put out this morning.

Staff have worked through the night and carriers and drivers should be delivering the product shortly.

We apologize for the delay.