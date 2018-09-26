Press problems cause Vernon Morning Star delays

Unfortunately most drivers work or go to school so many papers will be late or delivered tomorrow.

The Morning Star faced technical issues last night that resulted in some delayed newspaper printing and distribution for today’s edition.

Unfortunately, many drivers that work during the day couldn’t wait around for the printing issues to be resolved — many paper route drivers also attend school or work during the week so a majority will be late and many can’t deliver their paper until later today or tomorrow.

Regrettably, the apartment run won’t be delivered until tomorrow. This is also a possibility for Mission area as well.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

