Previously grounded Vernon Flying Club event scheduled for new takeoff

The Vernon Flying Club has rescheduled its Discover Aviation event at the Vernon Regional Airport to Saturday, Aug. 19. (Wayne Emde photo)

The Vernon Flying Club has uncovered a new date for its Discover Aviation program.

The original date of July 15 was cancelled due to wildfire smoke, but the club will now attempt to introduce aviation to young people aged eight-to-20, which includes a free ride in a small plane, on Saturday. Aug. 19.

“Those that had arrived before we made the decision to cancel (July 15) received a valuable lesson that in aviation one of the things we cannot control is weather, or in this case visibility,” said the club on its Facebook page. “Even though a flight may have been planned for weeks, even months, Mother Nature always has the last say and a pilot needs to know when to say no.”

Preference for the new date will be given to those who were already registered.

An email was sent out to all participants but if you did not receive the notice and had someone registered, please reach out to the club so they can secure your spot.

“If you missed the registration for our event first time ‘round you now have an opportunity to join us and get your junior aviator off the ground,” said the club.

“Send a message or email (disc.av.vernon@gmail.com) with their name, age and birthday plus an email address and phone number for contact and we will put them on our standby list.”

