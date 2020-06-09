Price gouging at pumps: Vernon council asks Horgan to probe

Council to send letter seeking investigation into gas prices in Okanagan compared to Lower Mainland

The City of Vernon will send a letter to Premier John Horgan requesting an investigation into the price gouging at the pumps across the Okanagan.

Coun. Akbal Mund put forward a notice of motion to council during the May 25 meeting as gas prices remain over $1 per litre across the valley while the Lower Mainland has seen consistent prices hovering around $0.84.

“When we got into the pandemic, one of the first things the premier of the province said was he will not put up with price gouging,” Mund told his council colleagues June 8.

The letter, which council authorized the mayor to send during the Monday meeting, will request an investigation of price gouging as it pertains to gasoline prices in the Okanagan versus the Lower Mainland.

Mund did acknowledge that prices dropped below the one-dollar mark for a short while in the Okanagan.

According to Gas Buddy, prices are floating between $1.10 and $1.12 per litre throughout Vernon Tuesday, June 9.

READ MORE: Man run over by lawnmower near Vernon

READ MORE: SilverStar gears up for delayed summer opening

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus