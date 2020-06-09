Vernon city council voted June 8, 2020, to send a letter to Premier John Horgan to investigate price gouging at the pumps as Okanagan pump prices significantly higher than Lower Mainland. (Jonathan Hayward - The Canadian Press)

Price gouging at pumps: Vernon council asks Horgan to probe

Council to send letter seeking investigation into gas prices in Okanagan compared to Lower Mainland

The City of Vernon will send a letter to Premier John Horgan requesting an investigation into the price gouging at the pumps across the Okanagan.

Coun. Akbal Mund put forward a notice of motion to council during the May 25 meeting as gas prices remain over $1 per litre across the valley while the Lower Mainland has seen consistent prices hovering around $0.84.

“When we got into the pandemic, one of the first things the premier of the province said was he will not put up with price gouging,” Mund told his council colleagues June 8.

The letter, which council authorized the mayor to send during the Monday meeting, will request an investigation of price gouging as it pertains to gasoline prices in the Okanagan versus the Lower Mainland.

Mund did acknowledge that prices dropped below the one-dollar mark for a short while in the Okanagan.

According to Gas Buddy, prices are floating between $1.10 and $1.12 per litre throughout Vernon Tuesday, June 9.

READ MORE: Man run over by lawnmower near Vernon

READ MORE: SilverStar gears up for delayed summer opening

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says
Next story
Vehicle crashes into Kamloops home, tire catches fire

Just Posted

Armstrong grads net non-sanctioned parade

Council approves, by 5-2 margin, parade through city steets Monday, June 15

Price gouging at pumps: Vernon council asks Horgan to probe

Council to send letter seeking investigation into gas prices in Okanagan compared to Lower Mainland

Man run over by lawnmower near Vernon

Contractor ‘very lucky,’ but taken to hospital with leg injury

Risk of Okanagan flooding decreases despite rainy week ahead

The River Forecast Centre has ended its high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan

Vernon’s downtown Salvation Army store to close doors

Vernon’s second location prepares to reopen June 22 amid COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

B.C. communities ready to offer help on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Elder abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or psychological

Dyer: Buying a tankless water heater

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Canadian icon Rick Mercer to address UBC Okanagan graduates

Rick Mercer is best known as the host of the Rick Mercer Report on CBC

Kelowna International Airport director on changes due to COVID-19

Flight service continues to operate at a limited capacity and will expand as more cities reopen

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Horoscopes for the week of June 9

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read