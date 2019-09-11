Pride Society announces ‘newest, queerest’ wine festival in Kelowna

New event will be funded through a federal grant intended to increase tourism outside the summer months

Kelowna’s Pride Society has announced a new winter-time event that is expected to bring the “newest and queerest” wine festival to the region.

The society announced the new event, called Out in the Valley, on Wednesday outside the Kelowna Tourism Centre.

“We are teaming up with BC Wine, Cider, and Spirits to host that event coming up in November,” said society co-president Blake Edwards.

The new event will be funded, in part, through the Canada Experience Fund. Edwards also announced that the society is receiving $100,000 over two years. Cities across the country can apply for the funding, to be used to encourage tourism outside of the summer months.

Some of the funding will also be used to expand the annual Pride Festival which takes place each March.

Mayor Colin Basran said he’s thrilled for both events to promote Kelowna’s inclusivity and diversity.

“Where people can be who they were born to be, and that just thrills me and council to no end,” he said.

