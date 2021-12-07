Pride society marches forward with Armstrong concert series

Brendan Schmor (left) and Aaron Anderson form the duo Capital Goods, and they will play the kickoff concert in a four-series slate to raise funds for Armstrong’s newly formed Armstrong Pride Society. The funds will go toward the installation of a rainbow crosswalk. (Contributed)

Two members of Armstrong band The Goods will deliver the goods musically to help a newly formed society in the community.

Vocalist-keyboardist Brendan Schmor and drummer Aaron Anderson – who perform together under the banner Capital Goods – will kick off a four-concert series fundraiser for the Armstrong Pride Society with a show Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Armstrong Seniors Centre.

“Brendan is in the (LGBTQ+) community and I have a lot of friends in the community so when we were asked to do this, we said sure,” said Anderson. The pair recently performed at the Vernon Business Awards. “We’re a duo that sounds like a band.”

Tickets for the show are $25 and are available at the chamber. You can also request tickets through the group’s Facebook page (Armstrong Pride Society) which will be put aside and pickup and sale of tickets will be arranged through the site.

Seating for Capital Goods will be limited to around 50 people.

“It’s the first of what will be a four-concert series through the winter to help raise funds for a rainbow crosswalk,” said society co-founder Janine Carscadden, joined on the board by her partner, Eva Ekeroth, and Melanie Baylis.

The City of Armstrong has agreed to the society’s request to install a rainbow crosswalk, which will be put in at Smith Drive’s tee intersection near the caboose. The official unveiling is slated for Saturday, June 4, 2022.

“We wanted it to be done before grad (at Pleasant Valley Secondary Secondary) to help show inclusion in the community,” said Carscadden.

The other three concerts will be announced in the new year. Follow the society’s Facebook page and social media accounts for concert dates and information.

Funding for the series has been provided by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce through the Heartbeat Artbeat program.

Right now, the new society is focusing on the concert series and fundraising for the crosswalk. A focus on drawing new members will begin in 2022.

