Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media during a news conference about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Wednesday March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Trudeau taking cautious approach to economic recovery plans

Ontario and Quebec are both expected to unveil their initial plans this week

COVID-19 claimed another 115 lives in Canada Saturday as the number of confirmed and presumptive cases across the country rose by nearly a thousand to 45,354.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus carnage, provinces are moving ahead with plans to cautiously begin reopening their locked down economies.

Ontario and Quebec are both expected to unveil their initial plans this week.

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who talked to the premiers on Friday about their recovery strategies, stressed yesterday that none of them hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice.

He said it is too soon to talk about so called “immunity passports” for Canadians who’ve been infected with COVID-19, because the science is still unclear about whether those who have recovered from the virus are protected from catching it again.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said the federal government has set up an immunity task force that will investigate how people’s immune systems are responding to COVID-19.

But for now, Trudeau insisted the focus remains on preventing the spread of the virus through physical distancing and personal protective equipment.

In Toronto yesterday dozens of protesters rallied on the grounds of the Ontario Legislature, defying physical distancing rules and demanding an immediate end to the COVID-19 lockdown — some even calling the pandemic a hoax.

Premier Doug Ford was quick with a strong rebuke, calling the demonstrators a “reckless” and “selfish” bunch of “yahoos” who were breaking the law and putting others, including health-care workers, in jeopardy.

READ MORE: Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside to prevent wildlife conflict with new initiatives
Next story
Vernon resident snaps swell photo

Just Posted

Vernon shrimp boat breaks free of anchor

Trawl vessel belonging to Piscine Energetics ends up near Kin Beach

Vernon resident snaps swell photo

Huge wave on Kalamalka Lake captured during Saturday’s heavy winds

Wind ignites Enderby wildfire

Blaze is between two and five hectares in size, three kilometres east of the city…

WATCH: Geese check out Main Street in Vernon

Family out for casual stroll along downtown Vernon sidewalks

Bush fire doused near Priest Valley Arena in Vernon

Reports of a structure fire came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications receive nods in dozens of categories

WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside to prevent wildlife conflict with new initiatives

Meg Bjordal is back this season as the WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside Coordinator

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Vancouver Island RCMP respond to motorcyclist riding bike with ‘likeness’ to a police vehicle

“It is very upsetting seeing this copycat after what has happened in Portapique”

Okanagan College launches haircuts for healthcare

The initiative has raised $3,000 since launching on April 17

Canada’s top doctor says measures ‘starting to pay off’, even as COVID-19 deaths near 2,500

A total of 45,791 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Plan in the works for safe re-opening of B.C. restaurants amid COVID-19: BCRFA

Group of restaurateurs from around B.C. to show preliminary plan to health officials

Most Read