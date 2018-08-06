There were selfies a-plenty as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greeted the crowds at B.C. Day festivities in Penticton’s Gyro Park. Steve Kidd/Western News

Prime Minister Trudeau visits South Okanagan

No politics, just bigger-than-ever B.C. Day party in Penticton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived at Penticton’s B.C. Day festivities to find Gyro Park packed with thousands wanting a chance to shake his hand, take a selfie with him or even just to see him.

Among the crowd was Connie Denesiuk, who has put her name forward to become the federal Liberal Party’s candidate for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

“It is very exciting. I have been looking forward to the day that our prime minister comes to Penticton. It is perfect, the weather is perfect, the crowd is pumped and I am so excited,” said Denesiuk.

There were a few that came to protest, but Trudeau shifted the discussion of political issues, like the Trans Mountain pipeline debate or Sunday’s news that Saudi Arabia is expelling Canada’s ambassador and freezing new trade deals, to the back burner to talk about coming together and enjoying the day.

“This isn’t a political speech, this is a moment for us to gather together and really remember that all the views, all the different perspectives out there come together in one deep conviction, that we are one people,” said Trudeau.

It’s a point that his wife, Sophie Gregoire, also made when she spoke to the crowd.

“This political journey we are on, it is a human journey, and it is the story of every single family in Canada. It is not easy for so many families across this country,” said Gregoire. “I am raising three kids … my only wish for them and for all of you is that we live without not only seeing the differences between ourselves but not feeling them. Coming together is going to make this country the best country, ever, and we count on you for that.”

Trudeau has been touring B.C. for the past few days, and reportedly made a stop Sunday at Granny’s Fruit Stand in Summerland, where he bought local nectarines and berry syrup.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat
Next story
Maple Ridge family stuck on Indonesian island after second earthquake

Just Posted

Man rescued after 150-foot drop in Fintry Falls

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, minor injuries sustained

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Hot weather returning to the Okanagan

Temperatures may rise as high as 40 C by mid-week

Night crews continue to fight Snowy Mountain wildfire

Progress also made on Placer Mountain fire

‘Little buggers’ help North Okanagan man reach 98

Friends, family, neighbours gather in Cherryville to celebrate Carl Werner’s latest birthday

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Vernon back-to-school Reading Refresher Camp coming up

Help your child boost their reading skills in this one-week camp.

Maple Ridge family stuck on Indonesian island after second earthquake

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok.

PHOTO: Oyama Elementary mini-reunion

Bob Davison of Davison Orchards welcomes Beth (Walker) Truant of Trail. B.C.

Prime Minister Trudeau visits South Okanagan

No politics, just bigger-than-ever B.C. Day party in Penticton

Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat

Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa will wait to hear more details from Saudi Arabia before it responds

North Okanagan kids triathlon event approaches

Sixth annual Paradigm Naturopathic triathlon open to kids aged three to 17

Gardener’s Diary: Overcoming powdery mildew

If your plants do develop powdery mildew despite your best efforts, don’t worry.

Firefighters work around the clock on Snowy Mountain wildfire

The wildfire did not grow overnight

Most Read