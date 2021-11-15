Vehicles were covered with water on Fenchurch Avenue Sunday Nov. 14. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Vehicles were covered with water on Fenchurch Avenue Sunday Nov. 14. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Princeton area farmers with big wheels rescue mother and two children

Flood waters separated family from Highway 3

Two Princeton area farmers came together Nov. 15 to rescue a family trapped in a home by floodwaters.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes described the men as “heroes,” after a woman and her two small children were successfully moved to safety.

The incident occurred approximately 13 km east of Princeton, off Highway 3.

“There was a deep strong current between the highway and their house,” said Hughes, noting a regular vehicle would not have been able to reach the house.

Using a big-wheel tractor and toting life jackets, they were able to rescue the family.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Princeton family evacuted from Fenchurch Avenue

Police and Ground Search and Rescue, with a swift water current team, were on the scene.

Occupants of a second nearby house, also threatened by flood, were advised to shelter in place.

Related: VIDEO: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos

Related: Keremeos residents should prepare to evacuate, village says

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.

Just Posted

The entrance to Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country is blocked by downed trees Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Tara Shoemaker photo)
Storm knocks out power in Lake Country, Westside, Cherryville

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.

Fire truck. (Morning Star file photo)
No leaks in propane truck crash near Enderby

Police pup in training: Nugget. RCMP photo
Police dog bite during Enderby arrest draws watchdog