Princeton baby fights for his life, with parents at his side

A Go Fund Me campaign has been started to help family with expenses

A Princeton baby is fighting for his life in BC Children’s Hospital, and a Go Fund Me campaign has been started to assist his parents with expenses.

Robert Gibson was born November 24, 2020.

He weighed 5 lbs 13 ounces, and was diagnosed with gestational alloimmune liver disease and neonatal hemochromatosis according to Mariah Puchalski, who started the fundraising effort.

Robert’s liver is being attacked by his own antibodies, and he needs a full blood transfusion to clean his body.

After that doctors will determine if his liver can regrow, or if he will need a transplant.

“It’s been tough for the whole family, nothing but ups and downs. It seems as soon as we take one step forward, it’s two steps back in his progress,” said Puchalski, who is a close family friend.

Robert’s parents, Cody Gibson and Destiny Mclaren, are staying at Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver. A best case scenario will mean Robert has to remain in hospital for six months.

“They have a house here in town that requires payments to be made and bills to be paid. As of right now, they are going to do their best to stay in Vancouver until the baby can come home.”

If Robert requires a liver transplant, his stay will be much longer.

“They spend everyday and all day with baby Robert, except for brief periods where they step out to eat and sleep,” said Puchalski.

DONATE TO BABY ROBERT HERE