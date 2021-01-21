Princeton Copper Mountain Mine worker tests positive for COVID

There are no other cases of COVID related to the Copper Mountain Mine site. File photo

A worker at Copper Mountain Mine, Princeton’s largest employer, has tested positive for COVID-19.

General manager Eric Dell confirmed the situation to the Spotlight in a written statement Jan. 21.

The employee notified mine management of a positive test Jan. 19. That person is now in self-isolation and is being monitored by the Interior Health Authority (IHA), stated Dell.

“IHA verbally confirmed to us that other than this individual, they have no record of current or previous COVID-19 cases of people that

work at the mine.”

Copper Mountain employs approximately 460 workers.

A list of close mine contacts was provided to IHA.

“Potential mine site close contacts were immediately notified by Copper Mountain that they should contact 811, must remain away from the mine site for a minimum of 14 days from the date of potential exposure and should self-isolate,” said Dell.

The affected employee last worked Jan. 14 and experienced symptoms after leaving the mine.

“Copper Mountain notified site team members, the Town of Princeton, Upper Similkameen Indian Band and Lower Similkameen Indian Band of the positive COVID-19 case the same day that the employee found out they tested positive,” said Dell.

“Copper Mountain is operating and we continue to maintain a high standard of COVID-19 transmission reduction protocols and procedures in place including the wearing of masks, encouraging frequent hand washing, remote work from home where possible, maintaining 2m distancing between people where possible, increased workplace cleaning and sanitization as well as not allowing people on site that have COVID-19 symptoms.”

