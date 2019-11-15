Jo-Anne and Andy Roth enjoyed a luxurious two-week stay in Cuba. (Contributed)

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

A Princeton couple recently took “the trip of a lifetime,” a two-week, all-inclusive stay at a luxurious Cuban resort, and they paid for it all using their Save-on More points.

“It was amazing,” said Jo-Anne Roth. “We hadn’t had a holiday in 17 years.”

Roth began strategically collecting points about four years ago. She accumulated 840,000 points, which covered all the costs of the trip, valued at about $3,800.

The rewards program covered everything from airfare, food, alcohol and bus rides, to a Vancouver hotel, and health insurance.

With the trip paid for, Roth and her husband Andy were able to purchase extras, like a cruise and a jeep safari.

Roth, a former Save-On employee, said she collected points for years. “And I spent them stupidly, on milk or whatever.”

When she began watching the store flyers and taking advantage of points events, she realized it could turn into big bucks.

Roth routinely purchases items when they come with bonus points, and schedules her store visits to maximize incentives.

For example, if the store is offering points for a $50 purchase but she needs $100 worth of groceries, she will spend $50 one day, and $50 the next.

“I think that people can really benefit from points, be they Save-on points or Optimum points or whatever, it’s worth it.”

Roth has already collected 50,000 new points.

“I’ll save them up again and then sit back and think of what I want to do.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says
Next story
Okanagan man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in winery washroom

Just Posted

Stagnant Vernon school library gets a boost with books

Mission Hill Elementary recipient of Indigo’s Love of Reading Adopt a School Program

Business savy volunteers sought in North Okanagan

Community Futures looking for members to join advisory panel, board and loans committee

New Vernon resident building skills and community

The Respect Works Here November Multicultural Community Champion

Handwritten notes from ‘Sean’ not a scam or illegal

Notes appearing in mailboxes across Vernon and Shuswap a marketing ploy

Vernon-based Tolko shuts BC divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Morning Start: The man who invented the Pringles can was buried in one

Your morning start for Friday, November 15, 2019

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says

Charter of Rights and Freedoms says someone charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time

Okanagan man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in winery washroom

The camera was found in a washroom at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

COLUMN: MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Grapes falls victim to online justice

Glenn Mitchell reflects on the firing of Hockey Night in Canada commentator Don Cherry

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Most Read