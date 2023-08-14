Fire crews on the scene of an alley blaze behind Vermilion Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Monday, August 14. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Princeton crews battle early morning downtown house fire

Blaze ignites in alley behind Vermilion Avenue

There are few details available about a structure fire burning in downtown Princeton this morning, August 14.

The home, and what appears to be an adjacent storage building, ignited sometime in the early hours.

There is no indication whether or not the house was occupied.

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze as of 5:30 a.m..

The property is located in an alley that runs parallel to Vermilion Avenue, behind the Princeton library and several commercial buildings.

Follow the Spotlight website for udpates throughout the day.

Read More: Extreme temperatures hitting B.C.'s Interior

Read More: Two Princeton residents dead of drug overdoses so far this year

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
House firePrinceton

