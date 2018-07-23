Scales of justice

Princeton judge loses robes, and two left shoes

Some people will steal anything

It’s possible there’s a man wandering around Penticton impersonating a judge.

He would be walking like a penguin.

Friday July 20 a provincial court judge living in the city reported to Penticton RCMP that sometime the previous night a person broke into the backseat of his car and stole his robes. The thief also took two shoes…two left shoes.

Constable James Grandy said there is no explanation for the crime.

“They’ll steal anything. There’s no rhyme or reason for it.”

As for an explanation of the shoes, the judge reportedly – and accidentally – wore the mismatched pair of shoes in court Thursday.

He was left only with two right shoes, and was believed to be going footwear shopping Friday afternoon.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP searching Penticton channel for ‘evidence’
Next story
Snowy Mountain fire grows to 1,360 hectares in size

Just Posted

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash

Accident occurred near Upper Room Mission July 23, patient in unknown condition

Crime in Vernon on decline: Stats Canada

Total crime rates dropped more than seven per cent in 2017 compared to 2016

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

UPDATE: Kelowna man charged with murder of wife, daughters seeks new lawyer

Jacob Forman has yet to enter a plea

Murder in West Kelowna, Mounties remain at crime scene

Mounties investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Vernon poet shines bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Gallery Vertigo July 21

Salvation Army brass to perform with Okanagan Military Tattoo

Tattoo is July 28-29 in Vernon, gospel brass to perform non-denominational service July 29

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Princeton judge loses robes, and two left shoes

Some people will steal anything

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Snowy Mountain fire grows to 1,360 hectares in size

A high elevation fire south of Keremeos in the Snowy Protected Area has more than tripled in size

Most Read