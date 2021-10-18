Circuit court is held once a month in Princeton. File photo

Circuit court is held once a month in Princeton. File photo

Princeton man acting as his own lawyer admits, ‘I have no idea what I’m doing’

The man is facing serious criminal charges

A man facing serious criminal charges has fired his lawyer and intends to represent himself at trial next month.

Jesse Douglas is accused of two counts of assault and two counts of unlawful confinement. He appeared via telephone in Princeton circuit Thursday, Oct. 14, and explained he had a “bad relationship” with his former counsel.

While maintaining he wants to represent himself, Douglas admitted to Judge Robin Smith: “I have no idea what I’m doing…I really don’t understand everything.”

Crown made an application to the court that while Douglas may act as his own lawyer, he should not be allowed to cross-examine the complainant in the case.

Smith ruled that whichever lawyer is assigned as duty counsel on Nov. 18, the date scheduled for the trial, would handle that task.

READ MORE: Okanagan College and student union support proposed Penticton housing development

READ MORE: Vernon hoops star dies suddenly

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CourtPrinceton

Previous story
Vernon hoops star dies suddenly
Next story
51% of parents ready for COVID jab, as Pfizer asks for Health Canada OK to vaccinate kids

Just Posted

Lake Country’s parks team takes a break while planting trees at the Oyama dog park for a photo at the new sign urging residents to shop local. (District of Lake Country photo)
Lake Country encourages local spending with contest

Geology doesn’t necessarily mean hiking into inaccessible locations. UBCO professor John Greenough started his tour with a large rock by the side of Woodsdale Road. (Jim Taylor - Contributed)
Lake Country residents treated to geology tour

A.L. Fortune Secondary will include Grade 7 students starting in September. (Morning Star file photo)
COVID-19 exposure at Enderby high school

Agriculture Canada’s most recent drought monitor report said ample precipitation in September is not enough to offset precipitation deficits from earlier in the growing season for many regions across B.C. (Screen shot from Agriculture Canada website)
Okanagan Valley still experiencing drought despite rainy September